Kids In Crisis: You're Not Alone Documentary

The documentary follows four young people from Wisconsin navigating mental health challenges. They’ve endured assault, bullying, incarceration, and discrimination. Some thought about suicide. But through the pain, they found support from family, friends, and strangers. They found the strength within themselves. They’re sharing their stories to let others know they’re not alone and that healing is possible. The film is an extension of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Kids in Crisis series, which over the past three years has uncovered rising suicide rates and gaps in mental health care in Wisconsin. The hour-long program begins with the inspiring half-hour documentary while the second half of the show will feature interactive discussions with mental health professionals and others who have experienced the effects of mental health issues.

10thirtysix is a monthly news-magazine program. Our producers go in-depth to tell compelling stories and documentaries about issues and concerns, the successes, and about the people living and working in our southeast Wisconsin communities.
Honored with a Milwaukee Press Club statewide award for Best News Program, many of the stories produced for 10thirtysix also have won regional Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. One of our stories also received an award from the National Association of Black Journalists.

Kids in Crisis: You're Not Alone Discussion

The second half of the program features interactive discussions with mental health professionals and others who have experienced the effects of mental health issues.
To go deeper, consider using our toolkit. We’ve produced short videos that go more in-depth into various subjects, provided extra information and suggested discussion questions.
Text "Hopeline" to 741741

1-800-273-8255

1-888-628-9454

Screening Information
If you are interested in hosting a screening and discussion about this film, we encourage you to start by watching the full film or requesting a free DVD copy.
TJ Esser

When he was 13, TJ told his family he was transgender. With support from his family and friends through his transition, he now feels comfortable being himself and dreaming of his future. At 16, he is sharing his story out of concern for his transgender peers, who don't experience as much acceptance, who experience higher levels of mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts.

Alex Hart-Upendo
This Racine teen uses his creativity to cope with the difficult parts of his life, including homelessness and bullying. Alex has also turned his talent into a business, designing bow ties to help support his non-profit, Build-a-Bow.

Barrett Poetker

Now in her first year at college, this Brookfield East graduate is trying to put her high school years behind her, especially the emotional scars. For Barrett, high school was hard. She struggled with her parents’ divorce, bullying, and diagnosis of OCD, anxiety and depression.
 

Reyna Saldana
Since the age of 4, Reyna grew up in the “system” – first bouncing between foster homes and then, due to her violent behavior, treatment facilities and detention centers. Her mental health issues are most likely the result of severe childhood trauma she experienced. Reyna’s been diagnosed with depression, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Meet the show host - Portia Young
Throughout her life Portia Young has always loved telling stories. It was this passion that led her to study journalism at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. After graduating she began her broadcasting career at WKOW TV in Madison, WI.

Portia has over 14 years of experience working as a reporter and anchor. This includes her tenure as an anchor and reporter with WISN, during which she earned two Emmy nominations among many other awards and accolades.

After the birth of her first child, Portia redirected her passion for story-telling towards a career in public relations. As the Public Relations Manager for Sargento Foods Inc., where she will continue to work in addition to her role with Milwaukee PBS, Portia shares the stories of the hard-working people of this family-owned company in Plymouth, WI.

Portia is proud to bring this life-long passion for story-telling to Milwaukee PBS as the host of 10thirtysix™.

My Friend Linkin 2018 Milwaukee Press Club Gold Award

Best Long Soft Feature
This is the story of two young friends and how a special project is helping one of them fight cancer.

