Kids In Crisis: You're Not Alone Documentary
10thirtysix is a monthly news-magazine program. Our producers go in-depth to tell compelling stories and documentaries about issues and concerns, the successes, and about the people living and working in our southeast Wisconsin communities.
Honored with a Milwaukee Press Club statewide award for Best News Program, many of the stories produced for 10thirtysix also have won regional Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. One of our stories also received an award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
Kids in Crisis: You're Not Alone Discussion
1-800-273-8255
1-888-628-9454
TJ EsserWhen he was 13, TJ told his family he was transgender. With support from his family and friends through his transition, he now feels comfortable being himself and dreaming of his future. At 16, he is sharing his story out of concern for his transgender peers, who don't experience as much acceptance, who experience higher levels of mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts.
Alex Hart-Upendo
This Racine teen uses his creativity to cope with the difficult parts of his life, including homelessness and bullying. Alex has also turned his talent into a business, designing bow ties to help support his non-profit, Build-a-Bow.
Barrett PoetkerNow in her first year at college, this Brookfield East graduate is trying to put her high school years behind her, especially the emotional scars. For Barrett, high school was hard. She struggled with her parents’ divorce, bullying, and diagnosis of OCD, anxiety and depression.
Reyna Saldana
Since the age of 4, Reyna grew up in the “system” – first bouncing between foster homes and then, due to her violent behavior, treatment facilities and detention centers. Her mental health issues are most likely the result of severe childhood trauma she experienced. Reyna’s been diagnosed with depression, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The Man Out Front
[Original Airdate: April 18, 2019]
10thirtysix highlights “The Man Out Front” “It’s the band — all the students from all the years — who deserve the credit. I just happened to be the guy standing in front,” said MIKE LECKRONE. This is a story about Mike Leckrone, “the man out front” of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band.
[Original Airdate: September 20, 2018]
It's an unbelievable story of survival, we hear from a former refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo about the horrors experienced in the Congo, the unimaginable living conditions in the refugee camp and the great joy in coming to Milwaukee and becoming a U.S. citizen.
[Original Airdate: September 21, 2017]
An often overlooked perspective from the Vietnam War is from the Hmong, the largest Asian population in southeast Wisconsin. Join us as we look back at their stories of war, how and why they aided American troops, they're daunting stories of escape from Laos. Hear from a Vietnam combat veteran about how he still struggles with the job he had to do.
Portia has over 14 years of experience working as a reporter and anchor. This includes her tenure as an anchor and reporter with WISN, during which she earned two Emmy nominations among many other awards and accolades.
After the birth of her first child, Portia redirected her passion for story-telling towards a career in public relations. As the Public Relations Manager for Sargento Foods Inc., where she will continue to work in addition to her role with Milwaukee PBS, Portia shares the stories of the hard-working people of this family-owned company in Plymouth, WI.
Portia is proud to bring this life-long passion for story-telling to Milwaukee PBS as the host of 10thirtysix™.
My Friend Linkin 2018 Milwaukee Press Club Gold Award
Best Long Soft Feature
This is the story of two young friends and how a special project is helping one of them fight cancer.
Producers
Maryann Lazarski
Justin Migliano
Chris Michalski