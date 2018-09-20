Throughout her life Portia Young has always loved telling stories. It was this passion that led her to study journalism at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. After graduating she began her broadcasting career at WKOW TV in Madison, WI.



Portia has over 14 years of experience working as a reporter and anchor. This includes her tenure as an anchor and reporter with WISN, during which she earned two Emmy nominations among many other awards and accolades.



After the birth of her first child, Portia redirected her passion for story-telling towards a career in public relations. As the Public Relations Manager for Sargento Foods Inc., where she will continue to work in addition to her role with Milwaukee PBS, Portia shares the stories of the hard-working people of this family-owned company in Plymouth, WI.



Portia is proud to bring this life-long passion for story-telling to Milwaukee PBS as the host of 10thirtysix™.